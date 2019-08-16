IIHM Initiative for 'Freedom From Hunger' on Independence Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is not just about being hospitable in your profession, hospitality should become your innate nature. The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) does not only teach students to be hospitable with guests and customers, but also teaches to be caring and compassionate to the needy and underprivileged as well. Showing their duty towards the society and supporting the 17 goals of Sustainable Development, showcased by the United Nations this year, IIHM has taken a huge step towards the cause. On 15th August, 2019, students of IIHM across the country have shown solidarity and visited, children's homes and old age homes where they distributed fruits and cooked food among the inhabitants.15th August 2019 has been earmarked by IIHM as not just another Independence Day, but 'Freedom from Hunger' which is in promotion of the second goal of the UN Sustainable Development initiative. "Being associated with the hospitality industry, we have decided to support the second and fourth goals of the UN Sustainable Development initiative. The second goal is Zero Hunger and the fourth is Quality Education. That is why we chose to celebrate this Independence Day as 'Freedom from Hunger' day at IIHM and took the initiative of going out and distributing food among the needy people," said Dr Suborno Bose, the Chief Mentor of IIHM.Activities across campuses:All IIHM campuses across India have joined in the effort and are doing their bit in their cities. At IIHM Kolkata, students visited five old age homes and children's homes across the city, to distribute food and bring a smile on the faces of the less fortunate people. After the morning flag hoisting programme, the students were divided into groups to carry out the programme. Over 2,000 children and elders received the food cooked with care at IIHM kitchen at Kolkata.IIHM Delhi completed their drive a day earlier on 14th August where students distributed food among inhabitants of seven different children homes, shelter homes and orphanages in Delhi. After a cultural programme in the morning, students were divided into groups to visit the various locations. Almost 700 meals were distributed on that day.IIHM Bangalore students hoisted the National flag in the morning of 15th August at the campus after which they hosted a cultural programme, by students. Later in the morning, they visited PASS, an orphanage in the city, where they distributed food among 500 children. Similar activities took place at the other campuses at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune and Goa.Check out all the pan India activities at https://www.facebook.com/iihmhotelschool/.Sustainability in YCO 2020:The Freedom from Hunger initiative is a prelude to the bigger Sustainability Development support and initiative that IIHM has decided for the Young Chef Olympiad 2020. IIHM has decided to support the cause to the best of its abilities, making YCO a more inclusive and responsible event, that spread not only global cohesion but also global conservation.About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times consecutively for 2017, 2018 and 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.in.Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/961391/IIHM_Freedom_From_Hunger.jpg PWRPWR