IIHM Takes a Giant Leap in Global Hospitality With Ninth Centre in Uzbekistan

NEW DELHI, November 27, 2018/PRNewswire/ --This year will soon come to a close with another memorable moment of pride and honour for the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM). India's leading chain of hospitality management institutes has taken another giant leap into the global arena by starting its ninth centre at Uzbekistan in Central Asia. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789972/Samarkand_IIHM_Campus.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/789971/Mr_Abdukhakimov_Meets_Dr_Bose.jpg )The new centre will be located at Samarkand, one of the oldest cities of Central Asia that upholds rich cultural, educational and architectural heritage. IIHM in Uzbekistan is the result of the collaboration between IIHM and Samarkand Institute of Economics and Services. The new centre was officially announced at a meeting this month at Samarkand between Dr Suborno Bose, the Chief mentor of IIHM and other officials of Uzbekistan. Dr Bose and his team were greeted at Samarkand with traditional Uzbek hospitality that also included a dinner with officials with a spread of authentic Uzbek cuisine. The new IIHM centre at Samarkand comes as a blessing for the students of Uzbekistan and the neighbouring countries, who aspire to become future hospitality professionals.The Inception: The idea of starting a hospitality institute in Uzbekistan in collaboration with IIHM came from His Excellency Farhod Arziev, the Ambassador of Uzbekistan to India, and soon Mr Uzokboy Shoimkulovich, the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Higher and Secondary Specialized Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan visited the IIHM centre in Delhi, along with Mr Ulugbek Kasimhodjaev, the Acting First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Tourism Development. Mr Uzokboy was impressed by the methods of teaching, quality of education and infrastructure of IIHM and he also expressed his interest for starting a similar institute in Uzbekistan.Operations at IIHM Uzbekistan: The IIHM centre in Samarkand will start operations as of September 2019, which is when the new academic session begins in Uzbekistan. Teaching will take place in English, although there are three languages in the country, namely, Uzbek, Tajik and Russian. Although the mode of teaching will be English, students who will need clarifications will be given so in the local language. The admission process will start from March onwards. The authorities are currently looking at a batch of 100 students to start with in 2019. The faculty will be a mix of Indian and Uzbek. Core subjects will be taught by teachers from IIHM campuses across India, who will travel to Samarkand from time to time. Some local professors will also be teaching at the institute. International faculty of IIHM from across the world will also be visiting the campus to teach special subjects.A bright future for Hospitality in Uzbekistan:The signing of the MoU was a historic moment for both IIHM and Samarkand Institute of Economics and Services. Dr Suborno Bose, the founder and chief mentor of IIHM, said, "We are delighted to sign the MoU with the Samarkand Institute of Economics and Services, one of the top educational institutes in Uzbekistan. The government of Uzbekistan is very positive and supportive of this initiative and it's a great feeling for IIHM to be associated with this prestigious educational institute. We look forward to share a long-lasting and fruitful association with the institute, Samarkand and with the government of Uzbekistan."Mr Pulatov Mukhiddin Egamberdievich, the Rector of Samarkand Institute of Economics and Services, said, "The MoU signing of IIHM with Samarkand Institute of Economics and Services is a historic event. IIHM is a well-known institute for hospitality education in India and around the world. This memorandum will be beneficial not only for students of the two institutions, but also for students of Central Asia. Tourism is important for Uzbekistan and training students in hospitality will only help to increase tourism in the country. I see this association as a bright future for students who wish to take up the profession of hospitality management in this part of the world."The Prime Minister of Uzbekisthan, Mr Aziz A Abdukhakimov expressed his delight for this association. He said, "We are delighted to welcome you to Uzbekistan and bring global hospitality education to our country." The Ambassador of India to Uzbekisthan, Mr Vinod Kumar, tweeted, "Delighted at announcement of IIHM Hotel School Campus at Samarkand."About IIHM IIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across nine national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, Goa and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times. The countdown has already begun for the fourth edition, Young Chef Olympiad 2018, slated to take place from January 28 to February 2.The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times in 2017. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.in