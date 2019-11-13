IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2020 Launched at House of Lords London

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A grand launch ceremony, the first of its kind by any Indian institution, at Britain's aristocratic Upper Seat of Parliament, The House of Lords, set the ball rolling for the IIHM Young Chef Olympiad 2020. The Official Draw and Launch ceremony that announced the beginning of the sixth edition of the world's biggest and finest culinary extravaganza, was held at London's Westminster Palace on November 7, 2019. The sixth edition of the IIHM Young Chef Olympiad promises to be bigger and better with 60 countries participating and vying for the coveted Young Chef Olympiad trophy. This was also a special day for the International Hospitality Council (IHC). The Council was officially launched on this day.On the afternoon of November 7, Dr Suborno Bose, CEO of the International Hospitality Council (IHC) and Founder YCO and Prof David Foskett, the Chairman of IHC and YCO Committee, presided the Official Draw and Launch ceremony at the House of Lords. The ceremony was attended by distinguished personalities of the culinary world, many of whom will also feature among the panel of judges of YCO2020. Chef John Wood, Chef Vincenzo Oliveri, Dr David Graham, Chef Andy Verma, Chef Stuart Littlejohn, Chef Andreas Muller, Zenobia Nadirshaw, Kulsum Hussin and several distinguished Lords and Barons from the House of Lords."It's a great opportunity for young people from all over the world to come together under one banner and on one platform. In the sixth YCO, we are looking for some fantastic competition, friendship and camaraderie in what is going to be another edition of the biggest and finest Olympiad," said Dr Suborno Bose on the occasion.The draw saw 60 countries placed in six groups (Group A to F) with 10 countries in each group. The Groups were divided between Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Goa for Rounds 1 and 2 of the competition.YCO2020 has the theme of Sustainability that aims to welcome ideas, innovations and concepts of sustainable living at this culinary competition. "The theme of YCO2020 is Sustainability, an important subject for both young and old people around the world. We have to leave this planet in good hands for young people and future generations to enjoy for the rest of their lives," said Dr Bose."The planet is their future and we have to leave it in their hands. Young people are very concerned about sustainability and the environment and they should be. We are talking about sustainability through education and we are linking nations together about how we can sustain the world, how we can improve the environment. This is positive action through education," said Prof David Foskett.YCO2020 will have a star-studded judges panel comprising 22 experts for the competition. After the Official Draw, the first Judges Meet of YCO2020 was held at Westminster Kingsway with Dr Bose presiding.About IIHMIIHM (International Institute of Hotel Management) is the largest chain of premier hospitality and hotel management schools across India that started its journey in 1994 at Kolkata. IIHM is a part of Indismart Group, the conglomerate that operates the Indismart Hotels. IIHM campuses are located across ten national and international cities with the associate institute IAM-IHM located in Kolkata, Goa and Guwahati. Students passing out of IIHM are armed with an international degree from the University of West London and equipped with global hospitality skills that enable easy placements in any hospitality brand across the world. IIHM is dedicated to its pursuit of excellence in teaching and placements. Real time experience is the key to success in hospitality and that makes the institute popular. In recent years, IIHM has been instrumental in organizing the Young Chef Olympiad, a unique idea and initiative inviting young culinary talents across the world to participate in the biggest cookery reality shows of all times.The institute has bagged several prestigious awards in the past 24 years. The list includes the Best Education Brand Award from Economic Times in 2019. IIHM was also awarded as one among the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders 2015-16 by URS International (IMEA - Process Reviewer PriceWaterhouseCoopers PL) and also received the Best Institute in Hospitality Education 2017 Award by Assocham from Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Hon'ble Minister of State for HRD (Higher Education), Govt. of India.For more information, please visit: http://www.iihm.ac.inPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1028468/YCO_Draw_Names.jpg PWRPWR