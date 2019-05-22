IIIT Hyderabad and TalentSprint Announce Pan India Roll out of Their Popular Executive Programs in AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain and DLT

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Program Stats to Date: 11 Cohorts | 1569 Students | 95% Completion Rate | 80% Merit CertificateHyderabad, India: Business Wire India IIIT-Hyderabad and TalentSprint announced today the All India roll out of their popular executive programs on AI and Machine Learning as well as Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies. Since their launch in 2018 in Hyderabad and Bengaluru, these hybrid executive programs, with their innovative onsite/online format, have attracted industry professionals in large numbers and achieved a high completion rate. With eleven successful cohorts already completed or underway, the programs pracademic design (deep academic knowledge combined with industry best practices) have been warmly embraced by working professionals. A collaborative faculty model where renowned professors work in partnership with industry practitioners, and a unique 5-step pedagogy of Masterclass Lectures, Hands-on Labs, Guided Mentorship, Immersive Hackathons and Industry Workshops have differentiated these programs. The All India rollout is in response to an explosive demand for deep-tech expertise currently sweeping through knowledge professionals in all major technology hubs of the country. In particular, the demand for competencies such as AI, Machine Learning and Blockchain have been climbing rapidly over the last twelve months, with signs of further acceleration. The leading analyst firm Gartner has forecasted that AI business value will reach $3.9T by 2022 and Blockchain business value will reach $3.1T by 2030. According to Prof. P. J. Narayanan, Director of IIIT-Hyderabad said: As a major research-led institution, we are gratified to see this kind of interest in our deep-tech executive education programs. Our top-ranked AI research group at the Kohli Centre for Intelligent Systems, and our emerging Blockchain Centre of Excellence, through these programs, have been able to convey the recent research advancements to the industry. In return, our researchers are benefitting from insights into challenging industry problems. By extending these executive programs across the nation, we believe the give and take between our institution and industry will reach a whole new level. Commenting on the occasion, Dr Santanu Paul, CEO and MD of TalentSprint said: 2018 was the launch year for the cities Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and we used that opportunity to perfect these deep-tech programs. We successfully combined theory with practice, academic rigour with industry experience, onsite with online. The substantial popularity of these programs has encouraged us to launch this updated nationwide format. The click and mortar model of select campus visits and ongoing online engagement makes it very convenient for busy tech professionals, irrespective of their location. The All India Program will be delivered over 18 weeks in a hybrid format. There will be 3 campus visits of 3 days each to IIIT Hyderabad, and live interactive online classes in other weeks. The program is priced at Rs 2 lacs + applicable taxes with special scholarships for women. For more information about the programs, please visit: https://iiit-h.talentsprint.com/aiml/ or https://iiit-h.talentsprint.com/blockchain/ About IIIT-Hyderabad The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through interdisciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Kohli Center on Intelligent Systems (KCIS) at IIIT-H was established in 2015 to give a fillip to research, teaching and entrepreneurship in the Broad Intelligent Systems Area. It has the #1 rated Machine Learning Lab in India and acts as an umbrella organization at the institute to both strengthen the existing groups and facilitate new activities in related areas. It also acts as a force multiplier in attracting projects and funding from the government and industry sectors, coordinating research in related domains across different IIIT-H centers, as well as in the institute's research collaboration with other academic institutions in the country. For more information please visit: www.iiit.ac.in About TalentSprint TalentSprint brings high-end and deep-tech education to aspiring and experienced professionals. It partners with world-class academic institutions and global corporations to develop and offer disruptive programs. TalentSprint's hybrid platform delivers unique onsite and online experiences that help build cutting-edge expertise, for today and tomorrow. For more information please visit: www.talentsprint.com