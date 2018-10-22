IIIT-Hyderabad Opens Research Admissions for PhD Programmes in CSE and ECE

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 22, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Program aimed at individuals interested in cutting-edge research and transforming society through technology and its applications- Last date of applications 18 Nov, 2018 IIIT-Hyderabad has announced the call for research applications for its PhD programs in CSE and ECE. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg ) The program is open to fresh graduates, individuals with work experience in R&D labs and industry as well as those who have participated in research-oriented projects and published their work in a good-quality forum. A B.Tech./B.E or M.Tech/M.E./MCA in Electronics / Electrical / Computer Science / Computer Engineering with a consistent and excellent academic record is one of the pre-requisites for applying for the program. IIIT-Hyderabad is keen on encouraging individuals who are passionate about cutting-edge research and are interested in transforming industry and society through new theory, technology or applications. Speaking about the program, Prof P. J. Narayanan, Director, IIIT-Hyderabad said, "The PhD programs in ECE and CSE is ideal for research-oriented individuals who've been in the industry for 3-4 years, those who want to pursue higher studies, feel that a productive technical career in the industry needs more specialisation, or even those who after a few years in the industry have realised that research is what they really want to do." Some of the research areas include computer vision, language technology, robotics, computational natural science, algorithm, security, VLSI, AI/ML, data analytics, wireless communication like co-operative communication, next generation wireless communication etc. and information flow networks (network coding etc.) among others. The application process includes a written entrance test, followed by an interview. Exceptional candidates with a good track record may qualify directly for the interview. While 10 Nov is the deadline for an applicant to be considered for the exceptional candidate category, last date for general applications is 18 November 2018. More details at goo.gl/knk2Yc or https://www.iiit.ac.in/admissions/postgraduate/spring/ About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: http://www.iiit.ac.in Source: IIIT-Hyderabad PWRPWR