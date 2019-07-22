IIIT Hyderabad Starts Social Incubator AIC-IIITH Foundation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Social Incubator focused on startups using technology for social impact- AIC IIITH funded by Niti Ayog- Social Incubator is the latest addition to IIITH's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship HYDERABAD, India, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IIIT Hyderabad is a pioneer in creating a strong startup ecosystem in Hyderabad. The institute added another feather in its cap with a very timely addition to its repertoire of startup support programs. IIIT Hyderabad in partnership with Surge Impact Foundation and support from Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India has established the AIC-IIITH Foundation, a new incubator focused on startups leveraging technology to create social impact. By virtue of being located within the IIIT-Hyderabad campus, AIC-IIITH is uniquely positioned to leverage the institute's innovation and startup ecosystem. Organized as a set of research centers, IIITH is widely regarded as a leading institution for computer science research in the country. Applied research is a major focus for the institute, with an active initiative around research-led innovation through its Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE). CIE runs one of the largest academic startup incubation endeavours in India started in 2008 with initial funding from DST and MeitY. In 2018, IIITH started the MedTech BioNest with support from BIRAC. CIE also has a thrust on seeding new startups based on research through the Product Labs of the institute. Speaking on the AIC-IIITH Incubation Program, Prof P J Narayanan said, "IIITH is happy to partner with Atal Incubation Centre in this program as it is in keeping with the institute's credo of encouraging research and education that makes a difference. Through this program, tech-based social enterprises can make significant impacts for the betterment of society." AIC-IIITH is inviting applications for the first cohort of its AIC-IIITH Incubation Program aimed at supporting for-profit social enterprises that have developed a prototype of their tech-based product and/or solution. Social enterprises solving social or environmental challenges in India and helping the country move towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) can apply to AIC-IIITH's six-month incubation program. The program will provide selected startups with services like business coaching, networking and mentoring, lab access and investor connects. Participants will also have the opportunity to attend boot camps, including workshops, mentor and expert chats as well as peer learning sessions. Selected start-ups will be given an opportunity to apply for seed funding as well. Social entrepreneur and CEO of AIC-IIITH Foundation Rajkumar Janagam envisions AIC-IIITH to catalyse SDGs using technology and to become a thought leader in the space of technology for social impact. Last date for application is 31st July 2019. Startups can apply here: tinyurl.com/y2t4qond About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.in About AIC-IIITH Foundation: AIC-IIITH FOUNDATION is an Atal Incubation Center set up exclusively for incubating and supporting tech-based social enterprises. It seeks to deploy entrepreneurial energy and technological innovation for social impact to help India achieve the SDGs. Supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India, AIC-IIITH FOUNDATION also seeks to nurture the social enterprise ecosystem by acting as a platform for sharing ideas and insights. With over 10,000 sq. ft space consisting of co-working spaces, conference room, meeting space and other facilities, AIC-IIITH FOUNDATION aims to provide collaborative space to entrepreneurs. These benefits are further enhanced by the multiplying effect of agglomeration effects and network effects of being situated in the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), IIIT-Hyderabad, which is a cluster of incubation centers, research labs and resources. Website - http://aic-iiith.org PWRPWR