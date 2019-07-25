IIIT Hyderabad to Host Leading Human-Computer Interaction Research Conference, India HCI 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - Academic researchers, designers, innovators and Industry to deliberate on emerging user interaction models- Special tracks for start-ups and industry to showcase and deliberate with researchers HYDERABAD, India, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad will be hosting the 10th edition of Human-Computer Interaction conference, India HCI 2019, from 1-3 November, 2019. This year's theme is 'Agents and Agency: HCI in the age of Machine Intelligence'. The conference will focus and examine the interplay of human and machine agency in an increasingly complex world resulting from AI. Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) is a wide and multidisciplinary field that focuses on the interface of humans and computers. The humans are understood to be in a wider sense that includes not only the physical but also the social, cultural, economic and political dimensions. Computers include all types of digital artefacts that work on a large number of devices-PC, mobile phones, ATM and hole in the wall kiosks. The conference looks at the problems and challenges specific to India where social contexts of computing are different and more complex than those of the developed nations. Over the last decade, India HCI has focused on diverse areas and has successfully strived to invite and publish high-quality research papers to discuss HCI in the Indian context. The conference will feature renowned scholars from around the world as well as include workshops, paper presentations and start-up showcases. General Chairs, Profs Nimmi Rangaswamy & Ramesh Loganathan, say, "We believe this conference in collaboration with Association of Computing Machinery, ACM, will put Hyderabad firmly on the Global map of Human computer Interaction and Design research." More details at https://www.indiahci.org/2019/ About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research with great social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance. Website: www.iiit.ac.inLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg PWRPWR