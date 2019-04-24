IIIT-Nuzvid student attempts to commit suicide

Machilipatnam (AP), Apr 24 (PTI) A student of the IIIT in Nuzvid in Andhra Pradesh attempted to commit suicide by consuming some tablets, police said Wednesday. The student was identified as V Varsha, a resident of Prkasam district in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place on late Tuesday night. The student was rushed to the dispensary in the campus and later shifted to the Nuzvid Government Hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable. Apparently, she took the extreme step because of her unwillingness to continue studies, said the IIIT Nuzvid Director's Office. Police said a probe into the matter was underway. PTI CORR SNESNE