IILM University and United Nations Global Compact Network, India Felicitate the Winners of IILM Young Citizen Award for Innovation and Social Impact '18 on UN Day

GURUGRAM, India, October 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --On UN Day, October 24, 2018, IILM University Gurugram in collaboration with UN Global Compact Network India, held the final round of IILM Young Citizen Award for Innovation and Social Impact. There were 15 teams that had qualified in the preliminary round, and these teams were children of Class IX-XII, from DPS Sector 45, Gurugram; Amity International School, Noida; Shalom Hills International School, Gurugram; Tagore International School, Delhi; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Delhi; Mahavir Senior Model School, Delhi; Kendriya Vidyalaya, Chennai; Ramjas School, RK Puram, Delhi; Ryan International, Rohini, Delhi and Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh. The key areas around which the students had to contribute their ideas are Sustainability, Gender Justice, Inclusion, Diversity, Responsible, Social Justice, Environment - Cleantech, Clean Air, Water and Sanitation, and their projects were to create an impact on at least 10 families around them. They were evaluated for their project ideas and presentations by a panel of jury members including Dr Rakesh Suri, Founder President, Computer Shiksha; Ms. Rubina Bembi, Head CSR - ILFS; Ms. Sadhana Shukla, Vice President, Social Research, Impact and Enterprises, Ekgaon Consulting Services and Mr. Amit Gupta, CEO, Mail Today. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/776115/IILM_University.jpg ) This Initiative is one of the steps taken by IILM University Gurugram towards the fulfilment of its vision to be Global, Inclusive and Responsible. IILM is an Advanced PRME Signatory, designated by United Nations Global Compact, an initiative of the United Nations. As one of the Champion Business Schools of the UN, IILM is committed to take the case of responsible management to educational institutions and corporates across South Asia and beyond. Since the inception in 1993, IILM has been at the forefront of responsible management education, pioneering integrated learning and focusing on practice-based education. V. Chaitanya, student of Tagore International School, Delhi, won the first prize of Rs. 1 lakh, for her idea for creating kits for the physically impaired students. The second prize of Rs. 30,000 was won by Aditya Singh, student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Chennai for his jugaad microscope. Harsh Jindal of Banyan Tree School Chandigarh, won the third prize of Rs. 15,000 for his project idea on Women Self-defence system. The first prize winner was felicitated by Mr. Yuri Afanasiev, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in India, in the presence of Mr. Kamal Singh, Executive Director, UN Global Compact Network India at UN House on UN Day. IILM University also announced the IILM Young Citizen Award for Innovation and Social Impact 2019 and invites the registrations for the next year. The Competition is now open to school and under-graduate students.