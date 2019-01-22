IILM University Organizes an Expert Session on Mental Health and Positive Psychology by Dr. Samir Parikh

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) GURUGRAM, India, January 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Centre of Emotional Intelligence and Department of Psychology at IILM University Gurugram hosted Dr. Samir Parikh, an eminent Psychiatrist and the Director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare for a session on Mental Health and Positive Psychology. Dr. Parikh spoke about the how mobile technology has impacted the mental health of youngsters today. He encouraged the budding psychologist students in the audience to focus on strengths of people instead of weaknesses. Dr. Parikh threw light on how community interaction played a key role as an advocate and ambassador of mental health awareness and how every budding mental health expert needs to be ethical, a social activist and a role model even in their personal space. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/811398/Dr_Samir_Parikh_IILM_University.jpg )Being the motivator that he is, Dr Parikh emphasized the importance of reading and being updated by the recent literature. He motivated the audience to gain as much knowledge as possible and study during their tenure as students. He focused on the genuine pursuit of knowledge to build a strong base in the life, which is so very essential for every aspiring psychologist. He shared statistics on the need for competent psychologists and counsellors due to the non-availability of qualified experts. He said that unqualified quacks are in huge numbers in our country. He explained how there is a 300% shortage of psychologists and mental health professionals in India, and this nature of deficit is a huge opportunity as well as a responsibility for psychology students. He also shared how young psychologists today are too focused on pen and paper inventories rather than actually communicating with their patients. According to him, the human component to psychology is very important. There is a need to explore and observe rather than being restricted to the boundaries of the classrooms and otherwise taught theoretical knowledge. Discussions and exchanges between students and professionals are important rather than working in isolation. The students got a lot of insight on what to do and expect as budding psychologists. About IILM: IILM has a rich legacy of 26 years in responsible higher education and offers innovative and flexible programmes in Management, Design, Fashion, Liberal Arts, Entrepreneurship, Computer Science and Technology. The vision of IILM University is to be global, inclusive and responsible. It is anchored around the philosophy of liberal education and strives to be a leading liberal arts University of Asia. Inaugurated by Honourable Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, IILM enjoys locational advantage of being in the heart of the corporate hub of Gurugram. International exposure, highly qualified and experienced faculty, globally bench-marked curriculum and experiential learning give an academic rigour to IILM programmes. IILM Gurugram boasts of a strong industry interface that gives it a competitive edge. There is a strong impetus on developing analytical, critical thinking skills and life skills of students, whereby ensuring their holistic development. The students at IILM experience an enriching and vibrant campus life through sports and co-curricular activities. There are 5 Centres of Excellence at IILM and one of them is Centre for Emotional Intelligence. The Centre conducts research and supports people of all ages to develop emotional competencies through personal coaching and training which lead to improvements in emotional skills, personal effectiveness, and well-being in organizations, academia and schools. Finally, the Centre uses the power of emotions to create a healthier, productive, and sustainable society, today and for future generations. The events under Centre of Emotional Intelligence are a part of the series of workshops that IILM University regularly conducts, to deliberate on contemporary trends and spreading awareness amongst students, educators and corporates.Website: www.iilm.edu Source: IILM University PWRPWR