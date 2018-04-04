IIM-K students get big job offers

Kozhikode, Apr 4 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management -Kozhikode (IIM-K) has wrapped up its final placements this year with an impressive record of Rs 17.76 lakh per annum for average salary with a highest international salary of Rs 52 lakh per annum. As many as 367 students of the total of 382 in the graduating batch for 2018, secured offer from major recruiters like Deloitte, BCG, EY, Goldman Sachs, PWC, Arthur D Little and JP Morgan Chase, an IIM-K release said today. However, eleven students opted to sign out of the placement process while four others remained unplaced, it said. A total number of 178 companies participated in the placements process, a whopping 58 per cent increase from the previous year and of them, more than 75 were first-time recruiters. The first-time recruiters included among others Arthur D Little, Avendus Capital, Axis Securities, Bharat Forge, Britannia, Casio, Crompton Greaves, GMR Group, Optum - UHG, RBL Bank and Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the release said. Diverse roles in consulting domain were offered to 26 per centof the batch by the Boston Consulting Group, Cedar Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, EY, IMC, KPMG and PwC, the release said. The 20th annual convocation of the institute will take place on April 7 in which Boston Consulting Group, Chairman, Asia-Pacific Region, Dr Janmejaya Sinha, will be the chief guest,the release added. PTI KV SS