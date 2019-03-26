IIM Kozhikode Tops The Dare2Compete's Competitive B-School 2019 Ranking Followed by XLRI Jamshedpur

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, March 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Indian Institutes of Management over the past decade are a regular feature in the news. Be it for their achievements, lush green campuses or the high packages that its students are offered during placements. The genius and rigor of IIMs is unparalleled. IIM Kozhikode has proved this once again, by winning the 'The Most Competitive B-School 2019' under the Dare2Compete Awards. XLRI stood second, followed by SIBM Pune as the third-most competitive B-School. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/841190/Dare2Compete_Awards.jpg )Dare2Compete is the leading and the fastest growing competitive ecosystem across domains - B-Schools, Engineering Colleges and Graduate Colleges - having conceptualised and executed campus engagements for their prime clientele like Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, PepsiCo, HUL, Hero MotoCorp, Flipkart, Amazon, Airtel, Vodafone and many more.Its initiative, Dare2Compete Awards, aims to drive and recognize all stakeholders of this ecosystem - Students, B-Schools and Companies. The Award ceremony was held at JW Marriott Sahar Mumbai on 26th March, with the who's who in town cheering the young talent. It had panel discussions on various topics, ranging from innovation to building brand equity to opportunities in big diversified groups.A star-studded panel discussion opened with Meghna Apparao, Director, Amazon; Emrana Sheikh from Johnson & Johnson who is the Enterprise HR Head-India & South Asia; Sunny Sharma, Head HR from RB; and Krishnan Vaidyanathan, General Manager HR from Asian Paints discussing about 'Creating the Culture of Innovation and Driving it'.Followed by an interesting conversation on 'Necessity of Building Brand Equity in Campuses', which had Rohit T Koshy, Director, EY, moderating Warren Patrick, Head Strategic HR-Global Wealth & Asset Management from Edelweiss, and Sunil Singh, Director Talent Acquisition from Abbott.The Most Competitive Business Leader 2019 is Priya Kumari from IIM, Ahmedabad, once again justifying all the buzz and attention that IIMs attract. She excelled in five competitions from Mahindra, EXL, RPG, Bajaj Finserv and Flipkart. The Competitive Business Leaderwas ascertained based on medals and stars earned by students, on securing meritorious positions in corporate organised competitions, over the past academic year.Priyadarshi from IMT Ghaziabad stood second followed by Shaffaf from IIFT, Akshay and Satakshi from IIM Lucknow, and Naveen from IIM Rohtak. All of them excelled in at least five competitions with Akshay and Satakshi taking the lead with seven competitions.Competitive B-Schools were ranked based on medals that their students have earned. IIM Kozhikode students won 21 medals followed by XLRI Jamshedpur with 20 medals.No surprises when it comes to the Most Prestigious B-School Competition , it's HUL LIME Season 10, the poster boy of campus engagements, from Hindustan Unilever Limited. It was followed by Amazon's ACE Challenge as second and Mahindra War Room as third. YES Bank Transformation Series stood fourth and Reliance TUP 4.0 was rewarded as the fifth-most prestigious B-School competition. These rankings were based on 6,000+ votes from students across premier B-schools. About Dare2CompeteDare2Compete is an employer branding consultant that enhances brand visibility, brand engagement and brand equity across campuses in India through enriching digital and(or) on-ground campaigns in form of competitions. A leading student community with highest reach and penetration in all the campuses across domains - B-Schools, T-Schools, Arts & Science, etc. We have 1+ million registered users from 5,000+ campuses.Source: Dare2Compete PWRPWR