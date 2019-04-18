IIM Rohtak Introduces Five-year (Bachelors to Masters) Integrated Programme in Management (IPM)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ROHTAK, India, April 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --After years of imparting quality education to post-graduate, doctoral students, and working executives in the field of management, Indian Institute of Management Rohtak has introduced a Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) which is a great opportunity for students who have passed out from class XII and aim to pursue their career in Business Management.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873990/IIM_Rohtak_Logo.jpg )The objective of the programme is to mould young talents into business leaders equipped with analytical thinking, interpersonal competence, and decision making with an ethical orientation. Hence, stronghold on the subject knowledge, self-awareness, and interpersonal skills are few sought after qualities in an IPM programme aspirant. The curriculum is entirely comprehensive and covers all spectrums and basics of management that make the future professionals more conscious of the larger ecosystem in which business functions.Participants will be taught by distinguished faculty from IIM Rohtak, faculty from top institutions in India and abroad, and industry experts. Prof. Dheeraj Sharma, Director IIM Rohtak said, "IPM programme by IIM Rohtak will provide a unique blend of foundational knowledge of various social science subjects along with core management subjects. This will result in the development of a deeper understanding of the multifaceted world of business for our participating students." He further added that IPM program's curriculum will combine theory and practice to provide students with greater self-confidence along with superior skills that will aid them to build a rewarding career.The uniquely developed curriculum for IPM Programme combines theory and practice to provide students with greater self-confidence combined with superior skills that aid them to build a rewarding career. Analytical skills, managerial perspective, and ethical foundation will act as a catalyst to their understanding of the real-world problems. This unique proposition is also a win-win situation for the industry to hire such professionals, as they will have a pragmatic understanding of the corporate expectations and hence be confident to face real time challenges.The online registrations for this programme have begun from 15th April 2019. Students interested for this programme will have to undergo online aptitude test followed by Written Ability Test and Personal Interviews. The final selection to the programme will depend on the candidate's general awareness, communication skills, and past academics.For participants who are interested to enter into the five-year IPM programme, a stronghold on the subject knowledge, self-awareness, and interpersonal skills are few sought after qualities in an IPM programme aspirant. General awareness is again an indispensable requirement to be aware of the current happenings around in order to survive in the complex business eco-system.About IIM Rohtak IIM Rohtak is well-established and well-respected in academia and industry. It is amongst the top management institute in the country and the only IIM in the Delhi-NCR region. IIM Rohtak runs 2-year MBA programme, PhD Programme, 2-year Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Management, 1-year Post Graduate Diploma Programme, and Executive Fellow Programme in Management. Institute also runs Executive Management Development Programmes in Data Analytics, HR Analytics, Project Management, Supply chain among others.Check out details at http://iimrohtak.ac.in/index.php/programmes/ipmSource: IIM Rohtak PWRPWR