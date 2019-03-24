IIM Rohtak organises 8th convocation

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Indian Institute of Management (Rohtak) organised its 8th convocation during which 254 students were felicitated, according to a statement Sunday.Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Chairman Arvind Saxena was the chief guest at the event held on Saturday. Addressing a gathering, IIM Rohtak Director Dheeraj Sharma said it was an achievement that all students were placed well in the industry as this was the 7th largest PGP batch among the 20 IIMs."There has been a four-times increase in the female students inducted to the institute this year with the best gender ratio," a statement quoted Sharma as saying. He also informed that that IIM Tohtak launched several new courses in this academic year which has recieved a good response from the participants in the first batch. Rank holders Rajat Jain and Akshay Malik were awarded silver and bronze medals respectively. Prakhar Chabbra was awarded a gold medal for being the all-rounder.The UPSC chairman congratulated the institute and the students. PTI BUN KJ