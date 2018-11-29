IIM Udaipur Joins the Elite Group of 5 Percent of the World's B-schools to be Accredited by AACSB

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) UDAIPUR, India, November 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Becomes the youngest B-School in India to do so within just eight years of inception Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) takes its place among the top global B-schools by receiving accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business). AACSB is one of the two most prestigious international accreditations for management education along with EQUIS. With this recognition, IIM Udaipur becomes just the fourth IIM to gain either of these distinctions, entering the ranks of IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791394/IIMU_Logo.jpg )Previously, only seven schools in India had earned this acclaimed global recognition. ISB was the first B-school in India in 2011, ten years after its inception. By attaining accreditation in less than eight years, IIM Udaipur is now the youngest AACSB-accredited B-school in India.AACSB accreditation, received by only 5 percent of the world's B-schools, recognizes institutions that have demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The list of accredited schools includes Harvard Business School, Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and the MIT Sloan School."Earning AACSB accreditation and joining the exclusive list of schools worldwide is acknowledgment that IIM Udaipur's approach and practices are comparable to the best management institutions in the world. With an accomplished faculty, a flourishing research ecosystem and success in attracting the best minds of the country, IIMU is able to champion our core values of excellence and integrity," said Pankaj Patel, Chairman of IIM Udaipur.All AACSB-accredited schools must successfully undergo a rigorous review process conducted by their peers in the business education community. This accreditation for IIMU's PGP, PGPX, and FPM programs is a testimony to the quality of the Institute's resources, credentials, and the transformational management education provided to the students. It will pave the way for IIM Udaipur to build stronger international linkages, especially for student and faculty exchanges."IIM Udaipur's commitment to earning accreditation is a true reflection of their dedication not only to their students, alumni network, and greater business community, but to the higher education industry as a whole," said Stephanie M. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Accreditation Officer of AACSB International."From day one, IIMU has been focussed on building a globally recognized management institution. AACSB accreditation, at such an early stage, gives us the confidence to continue to dream big. We have benefited from the impressive legacy built by IIMs over more than fifty years and are proud of breaking new ground by focusing on world-class research, forging strong bonds with our corporate partners and providing a transformational experience for our students. AACSB accreditation is a big step on this journey. The next step will be the new Centre for Digital Enterprise that we will be setting up early in 2019," said Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur.About Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) The Indian Institutes of Management Udaipur was established by the Indian Government in 2009 with the aim of identifying the brightest student talent available and creating a pool of elite managers to lead the various sectors of the Indian economy. IIM Udaipur, officially opened in 2011, pulses with the energy of a start-up while building on the prestigious accomplishments and traditions of the IIM network. It aims to set a new benchmark in the field of management education by combining excellence in both teaching and research. The Institute strives to make a real difference to the region, forging strong relationships with local NGOs & government, and working closely with industry on live projects, internships, guest lectures, faculty research, and many events throughout the academic year.Source: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) PWRPWR