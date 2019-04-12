IIM Udaipur Successfully Completes the Final Placement for the PGPX (SCM) Batch of 2018-19

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) UDAIPUR, India, April 12, 2019/PRNewswire/ --IIM Udaipur has successfully completed the Placement process for the PGPX (SCM) Batch of 2018-2019. PGPX (SCM) is a unique dual degree program on global supply chain management. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/791394/IIMU_Logo.jpg )Cognizant, Color Token, Future Supply Chain, Hinduja Hospital, Johnson & Johnson, Jubilant Foodworks, Mahindra Spares, Michelin, Robotic Wares, Udaan & Waree were the major recruiters this year. Flipkart, one of the biggest e-commerce leaders in the country, also hired from IIMU campus for supply chain management roles.The largest number of roles were offered in supply chain management and operations excellence functions. Few companies also offered positions in unique domains like supply chain analytics, material management and logistics. The average remuneration offered stands at Rs. 14.45 lakhs per year with the highest salary being Rs. 20.45 lakhs per year.PGPX (SCM) program of IIM Udaipur is unique among Indian one year MBAs. It is a full partnership between IIMU and the prestigious Krannert School of Management at Purdue University in the United States. Students graduating from the dual degree program get a PGPX (SCM) from IIM Udaipur and an MS from Purdue University.It is noteworthy that during their semester in the US, five students of the PGPX (SCM) 2018-19 batch made it to the Dean's List and two students were on the Academic Honors List of Purdue University for Fall 2018.Janat Shah, Director, IIM Udaipur said, "Our strong placement record is a testimony to the confidence that the corporate world has bestowed on our academic rigour and transformational education. Students have bagged diverse roles in a number of renowned companies. As an Institute, we are committed to providing an enabling environment for our students with improved placements being a byproduct of our high academic standards."IIM Udaipur is one of the five IIMs to prepare its placement reports according to the Indian Placement Reporting Standards which are audited by an external auditing agency. The comprehensive audited report for the PGPX 2018-19 batch will be published soon on the IIMU website after the audit.About Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur officially opened in 2011 as part of the network of IIMs which have established a global reputation as premium management institutions over the course of more than 50 years. IIM Udaipur operates from a 300-acre campus in the Balicha area of Udaipur with state of the art classrooms and other facilities. It offers the two-year PGP program which grants an MBA degree; the 15-month PGPX program which offers dual degrees in global supply chain management in partnership with Purdue University; and the Fellow Program in Management which offers a PhD in four areas. According to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), IIM Udaipur is ranked 13th in the Management category and 1st among the new IIMs. IIMU is currently ranked 3rd in India for research in the field of management according to the methodology used by UT Dallas which tracks publications in the leading global journals. IIMU is the youngest institution in the country to receive accreditation from AACSB.Website - https://www.iimu.ac.in/Source: Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) PWRPWR