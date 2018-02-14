IIMK LIVE readies itself for next round of incubation

programme Kozhikode, Feb 14 (PTI) Business Incubator and Entrepreneurship Development Centre of IIM-Kozhikode, "IIMK LIVE" is readying itself for the next round of incubation programme. The centre has invited applications from interested entrepreneurs and start-ups, a release said today. The Cente, set up with the support of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, is envisioned to function as a business incubator with a purpose of creating a National Centre ofExcellence to promote innovation, new business venturing and entrepreneurship. IIMK LIVE is currently incubating 18 start-ups across sectors and having innovative ideas supported by strongteam and a vision to contribute to the eco-system. It offers systematic and intensive mentorship, business services, training, networking opportunity and access to funding to help new entrepreneurs and start-ups to survive the challenge of starting a business, the release said. PTI KV SS