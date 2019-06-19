IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi & IISc-Bangalore among top 200 in prestigious QS global rankings

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Three Indian institutes -- IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc-Bangalore -- have found place among the top 200 in the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.The QS global rankings 2020, which was released in London, has 50 new entrants globally and India-based O P Jindal Global University (JGU), established in 2009, has become the youngest university to break into top 1,000 in the prestigious rankings.IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Roorkee are also among the top 400 institutes. IIT-Guwahati, ranked 491, saw a decline in its ranking since last year when it was placed at 472. The Delhi University improved on its last year's rank of 487 and is placed at 474 in the latest rankings.HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "It is a matter of great pride that in the prestigious QS rankings, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc (Bangalore) have been included in the top 200 institutes."I wish to congratulate everyone on this occasion. We are determined to take other institutions to the top on the strength of educational excellence."R. Subrahmanyam, the Secretary of Higher Education in the HRD Ministry, wrote on the microblogging site, "One of the fastest rising institution in the world rankigns is IIT Kharagpur which jumped up 14 places compared to last year. Congratulations! (sic)" Other universities that figures in the rankings are Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University, Aligarh Muslim University, Hyderabad University, Calcutta University and Mumbai University.Naveen Jindal, the Founding Chancellor of JGU, said, "JGU's maiden entry into the QS World University Rankings 2020 is a phenomenal achievement as we celebrate our 10th anniversary."Historically, such rankings have favoured universities oriented towards science, technology, engineering, mathematics disciplines and medicine, but the JGU was the only Indian university focusing on social sciences, arts, humanities and professions such as law, business administration and architecture, the JGU said in a statement.Professor C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU, said, "This was an extraordinary international recognition for a university which was barely a decade old. Our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of excellence since our founding has helped us achieve this distinction." PTI SLB URD RKS SLB TIRTIR