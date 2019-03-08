IIT Delhi launches period pain relief roll-on on Women's Day

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) On International Women's Day, IIT Delhi students have launched a period pain relief roll-on to provide relief from the discomfort women face during menstruation. An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi incubated start-up Sanfe launched 'Sanfe Period Pain Relief Roll-On'developed by B Tech students Archit Agarwal and Harry Sehrawat and Professor Srinivasan Venkataraman. The product has been medically tested and Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FDA) approved with no side effects, the students said. The roll-on is an oil-based natural formulation which can be applied on cramp-affected areas (lower abdominal area, lower back and legs), they said. "It provides a soothing action on the cramp-affected areas followed by a heating sensation which relieves the menstrual cramps. Sanfe Period Pain Relief Roll-On comes in a 10 ml bottle which can last up to three months and costs Rs 10 for single-day use," the third-year students said.The students said they spent close to seven months on developing the concept. PTI SLB SRY