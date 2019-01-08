IIT Guwahati student found hanging in hostel room

Guwahati, Jan 7 (PTI) A student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati was on Monday evening found hanging in his hostel room in the campus premises, police said.The parents of Pannem Pavan Siddardha, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, called up his friends at IIT-G around 5 pm asking them to connect him to them as Pannem was not picking up his phone, sources said.On entering his room, the friends found Pannem hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately rushed him to the campus hospital where he was declared brought dead, the sources said.Pannem was a final year student of Electronics and Communications B.Tech programme and a boarder of Umium hostel in a single seater room.His body has been kept in the morgue of a nearby hospital and autopsy will be conducted Tuesday after his parents arrive from Andhra Pradesh, they said. PTI ESB GVS