IIT Kanpur Alumnus Donates USD 100,000 Towards Class of 1984 Endowed Chair

IIT Kanpur is happy to share that their noted alumnus Dr. Dev Joneja has gifted USD 100,000 to the Institute to upgrade the Class of 1984 Faculty Research Fellowship to an Endowed Chair. Dr. Joneja's gift will enable their faculty to continue to pursue new frontiers of research."IIT Kanpur has always believed that its alumni are its greatest asset. We thank Dr. Joneja for this generous contribution to his batch endowment which will significantly aid the students and faculty to continue their work on cutting-edge technological innovations across various disciplines," said Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur.Dr. Joneja is currently the Chief Risk Officer at Exodus Point Capital Management. Previously, he was the Global Head of Risk and Analytics at Millennium Management LLC and has also served as its Senior Managing Director. Prior to joining the firm in 2009, Dr. Joneja was at Lehman Brothers for 13 years, most recently as the Head of Fixed Income Research and as the Global Head of Lehman Indices and POINT. He has also served as a Research Analyst at Barclays Capital and as a faculty at the Graduate School of Business at Columbia University in New York. Dr Joneja graduated from IIT Kanpur in 1984 with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and earned his Ph.D. from Cornell University.About IIT KanpurEstablished in 1960, IIT Kanpur is a one of the foremost engineering institutions in India. The Institute runs several undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses across engineering, humanities and sciences. IIT Kanpur is also known the world over for its cutting edge research and teaching methodology.For more information, please visit: https://iitk.ac.in/ Source: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur