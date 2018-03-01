IIT-Madras, Applied Materials India to take up research in AI

Chennai, Mar 1(PTI) Indian Institute of Technology, Madras has signed a joint development agreement with Applied Materials India to conduct research in Data Sciences, Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence. "We look forward to collaborating with Applied Materials in the fast-expanding field of AI. IIT Madras is already a leader in this area and bringing the expertise from academics and industry gives us unique opportunities..," IIT Madras, Director, Bhaskar Ramamurthi said in a statement here. IIT Madras strives to stay ahead of developments in technology and welcomes this opportunity to add momentum in research into AI, he said. Some of the works that would be taken up as part of the agreement include research on using representational neural networks, machine learning methods, images for technology enabled software solutions and advanced image analysis. Applied Materials India, Country President and Managing Director, Srinivas Satya exchanged documents with IIT Madras, Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research, Dean, Krishnan Balasubramanian at a function here recently. "For more than a decade, Applied Materials and IIT have been working together to advance the semi-conductor ecosystem in India. We are excited to build upon this success," Satya said.PTI VIJ ROH