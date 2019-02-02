IIT student dies after falling from campus building

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old student of IIT Hyderabad died Friday after allegedly falling from the seventh floor of a building on the campus, police said Friday.According to Sangareddy rural police, the deceased was identified as M Anirudhya, a resident of Bowenpally in Secunderabad.The police said they have not ruled out the possibility of suicide."We are verifying some emails sent by the deceased to one of his friends," a police official said.He was a fourth year student in mechanical and aerospace engineering here. PTI GDK DPBDPB