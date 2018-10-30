IITF to be held on smaller scale this year: ITPO

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The India International Trade Fair will be held, between November 14-27, on a smaller scale as only one fourth space compared to previous editions will be available for exhibition at Pragati Maidan, organisers ITPO said Tuesday.The shortage of exhibition space is due to the construction work being undertaken for the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre Project.The fair this year is based on the theme 'Rural Enterprises in India' with around 800 participants from states, government departments, domestic as well as international firms. The 'Partner Country' is Afghanistan and the Focus Country is Nepal. The Focus State is Jharkhand.In a statement, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) said the IITF this year assumes significance as it marks the start of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi."The theme pavilion will be set-up by the Ministry of Rural Development in Hall 7 FGH. Besides, the fair manifests its commitment to various initiatives taken by the Government such as Make in India, Digital India, Skill India, Swachh Bharat and Start up India," ITPO said.The Fair has registered foreign participation from Afghanistan, China, Hong Kong, Iran, Kenya, Myanmar, Nepal, Netherlands, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey, Tunisia, United Kingdom, USA, UK and UAE.ITPO has earmarked initial four days (November 14-17) for the business visitors.For visitors during public days (November 18-27) ticket charges for Saturday/Sunday/Public Holiday per adult will be Rs 120 and Child Rs 60, while for working days, ticket charges have been kept at Rs 60 per adult and Rs 40 per child.Arrangements have also been made for online ticket booking facility and sale of Entry Tickets at 66 metro stations except Pragati Maidan Metro Station (there will be no sale of entry tickets at Pragati Maidan Gates). The fair will open from 9.30 am to 7.30 pm daily. PTI RSNBAL