IITM-K national workshop on Automatic Speech Recognition from

Feb 22 Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 14 (PTI) A three-day National workshop on Automatic Speech Recognition and its applications will be conducted by Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management?Kerala (IIITM-K) here from February 22. The programme will cover fundamentals, speech production, speech signal processing, speech recognition models, Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) using Deep Neural Networks and its various applications, a press release said today. The workshop will also deal with topics like recent industry approaches in speech recognition and developments, related issues and challenges and current research areas in speech, it said. Sessions by industry experts will also enrich the programme by showcasing the current technologies and tools in the ASR.