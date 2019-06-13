IIW Proposes Application of Unified Norms for Construction, Repairs and Upkeep of Welded Bridges

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 13, 2019/PRNewswire/ --In a petition to the Union Minister for Urban Development Mr. Hardeep Singh Puri, the Indian Institute of Welding (IIW - India) has submitted its proposal to provide valuable data on health of welded bridges in India.While addressing the media Kamal Shah - Chairman of The Indian Institute of Welding, Mumbai Branch, said, "We want to apprise concerned officials responsible for construction and upkeep of bridges about advancements in welding sciences. IIW-India believes that unified norms if notified for all welded public infrastructure including bridges will ensure their increased lifespan for use by pedestrian and vehicular traffic."The Jubilee Rail Bridge constructed in 1887 over the Hoogly River is still going strong and hosts heavy rail traffic each day. On the other hand Skywalks (Foot over Bridges) built just a decade or two ago for de-congestion of high commuter traffic at local railway stations are being shut for pedestrian crossings after being found to be unsafe and dilapidated in recent structural audits. Mobility of millions in Mumbai will be impaired this monsoon on account of shutting up of 20 or more bridges.The Indian Institute of Welding plans to hold a daylong session on the 'Role of Welding in Urban / Public Infrastructure - Bridges' as a part of their 3-day International Conference & Welding Congress scheduled in the first week of February 2020 in Mumbai. International standards on materials, design, construction and welding are reviewed each year. Subject experts from across the globe are being invited to make their presentations and simultaneously be available for consultations with government officials on gratis. IIW-India plans to invite participation from senior officials of Public Works Department and Urban Local Bodies of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Karnataka. The Indian Institute of Welding is also keen to seek participation of National Highway Authority, Indian & Konkan Railway officials. Weld India 2020, an exhibition showcasing the best in International welding will concurrently be held at the same venue.The Indian Institute of Welding has offered to share advancements in welding sciences and setting up protocols for mandatory structural and safety audits by Institutions with certified capabilities and unquestionable credentials.About IIW: The Indian Institute of Welding (IIW): Established in 1966 at Kolkata aims to foster the development of Welding Science, Technology & Engineering in India. The IIW-India is a not for profit organisation registered u/s 25 of the Company's Act 1956. IIW is a knowledge partner of the 30 Thousand Crore Indian Welding Industry. IIW India regularly conducts courses, seminars and workshops imparting basic and advanced welding skills in all its 13 branches spread across the country. IIW India also ensures that Indian audiences get to see global advancements in welding at home by organising the Weld India Exhibition every two years and hosting the International Conference/ Congress on its side-lines. IIW India is currently an active participant in Skill India - initiative of the Union Government.For further info visit http://www.iiwindia.comSource: Indian Institute of Welding PWRPWR