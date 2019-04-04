IL&FS Engineering and Construction appoints Bijay Kumar as additional director

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company said Thursday its board has appointed Bijay Kumar as an additional director of the company. Kumar is a former Maharashtra cadre bureaucrat of 1986 batch. "Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on April 4, 2019, has appointed Bijay Kumar as an additional director of the company wef April 4, 2019," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Kumar was superannuanted from Indian Administrative Service on August 31, 2018, from the post of additional Chief Secretary, Maharashtra. Prior to that, he also worked as the principal secretary (finance), Maharashtra, on return from central deputation. While on central deputation from 2007 to 2014, he was managing director of the National Horticulture Board, Ministry of Agriculture, followed by the chief vigilance officer, Food Corporation of India. PTI NAM HRS