IL&FS Engineering appoints Karim Raza Khan as CEO

(Eds: Correcting word in header) New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Ltd Friday said its board has appointed Kazim Raza Khan as its Chief Executive Officer. "The board of directors have re-designated Khan as "Chief Executive Officer" of the company effective May 16, 2019," the company said in a statement. Kazim Raza Khan was appointed as the manager and key managerial personnel of the company on December 24, 2018. The company said Khan, who has an overall professional experience of over three decades in technical field focused towards infrastructure will continue to be key managerial personnel of the company. The company said Khan had joined IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited in December 2005, as Project Manager and was promoted as Assistant Vice President in 2007 and was further promoted as Associate Vice President in 2010. He was working as Senior Vice President and Regional Head of South, Central and West India till his appointment as Manager (Key Managerial Personnel) of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company Limited in December 24, 2018, it added.