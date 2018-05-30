IL&FS Engineering Q4 net profit slumps to Rs 3.51 cr

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) IL&FS Engineering & Construction Company today said its standalone net profit declined to Rs 3.51 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 155.88 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a BSE filing.

During the January-March quarter, IL&FS Engineering & Constructions income from operations also fell to Rs 622.51 crore from Rs 659.27 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 685.15 crore, higher from Rs 617.92 crore in March quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of the company ended 1.11 per cent down at Rs 31.15 apiece on BSE.