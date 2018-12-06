ILANTUS Compact Identity Scores Big With First Customers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE and CHICAGO, December 6, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Identity and Access Management vendor ILANTUS Technologies launched its product 'Compact Identity' on August 18, 2018. Promising a powerful yet simple all-inclusive IAM solution with both Access Management (Single Sign-On + Password Management) and basic IGA features, the customers came quick. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/724736/Ilantus_Logo.jpg )The feedback from the first few customers has been very positive. The consensus has been that the product meets and exceeds expectations.Observing that Compact Identity is the first product that follows customer processes (instead of creating a process that a customer must follow), the word is that Compact Identity is perhaps the definitive answer to organizations with simple IAM needs.The following elements in the solution have received positive response from customers: Role-based Access Control (RBAC) - This feature is reportedly intuitive and easy to use compared to other products. 'Excellent' was the feedback.Patented Thick-client SSO - Compact Identity utilizes ILANTUS' patented SSO technology for thick-client apps. Complex apps like SAP, Putty and Skype are handled with ease. Customers reported that they experienced a more streamlined SSO environment where 'no apps were left out of the SSO scope'. This contrasts with the common experience of thick-client apps being left to their own authentication mechanisms.Context Based Authentication - The solution sports location, device and time-based contextual authentication. For a product of this scope and at its highly competitive price-point, this feature created delight.Access Governance - With an implementation time of under 4 weeks, Compact Identity is being regarded as the most quick and easy way to get basic Access Governance working.Apart from thick-client SSO, these features are available in other products. But what ILANTUS customers have found to be of value is the synergistic and streamlined way all IAM elements are fused together in Compact Identity. No feature is out of place, too complex or left mostly unused. In fact, one customer reported an ROI of only three days.Another point of appreciation is competitive price of the product. Compact Identity was created for organizations with IAM needs that are not complex such as SMBs and Educational Institutions. These organizations find that the product suits their pockets quite comfortably.Compact Identity has been a boon for its initial customers. It is proof that ILANTUS stands by its vision and product philosophy, and that the company puts its money where its mouth is. In an industry where long implementation times, incomplete implementations and poor ROI are the de facto standard, this company is paving the way for a new future.About ILANTUS:ILANTUS is the only Identity Management company with multiple solutions that each serve specific kinds of customers. It has a passion to serve rather than to simply multiply its valuation. This ILANTUS' core philosophy and it has been appreciated by Fortune 500 and SMB customers alike. For more information, visit https://www.ilantus.com/Source: ILANTUS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR