Ileana D'Cruz, Dakota Johnson to serve on Marrakech Film Festival jury

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (PTI) Actors Ileana D'Cruz, Dakota Johnson and Daniel Bruhl have been announced as the jury members of Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco.Director James Gray, best known for films such as "Immigrant" and "Two Lovers", was previously announced as president of the jury, the organisers said in a statement posted on the festival's official website.The jury also includes Lynne Ramsay, the filmmaker of critically acclaimed films like "We Need to Talk About Kevin" and "You Were Never Really Here", and Palme d'Or winner Laurent Cantet.Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco, Lebanese director Joana Hadjithomas and Moroccan director Tala Hadid round out the panel.The organisers said the jury members, hailing from eight different countries, are "the emblematic figures of auteur cinema, daring filmmakers, multi-talented artists and brilliant actors", representing diverse artistic sensibilities.The jury will join a roster of guests and speakers, including Robert De Niro and Robin Wright, who are set for career honours.Directors Martin Scorsese, Guillermo Del Toro and Cannes Film Festival head Thierry Fremaux are set for a new "Conversations" series at the festival. The 17th Marrakech International Film Festival (MIFF) will run from November 30 to December 8. PTI RB RBRB