Illegal arms factory busted, 1 held

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district and arrested one person on Friday, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the factory premises at Bhasana village in Budhana area. Seventeen pistols, nine musket guns and 20 cartridges were seized, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Alok Sharma said. In a similar incident on Thursday, the police had raided another illegal arms unit at Tissa village in Jansath area and seized a large quantity of arms. A man who was arrested revealed that the illegal arms were to be supplied during the Lok Sabha polls. PTI CORR MAZHMB

