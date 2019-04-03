Illegal arms factory busted in Batala, two arrested

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and an illegal arms factory was busted in Batala on Wednesday, just eight days before the Lok Sabha polls begin, police said. Two long barrel .12 bore pistols, three .32 bore pistols, an airgun, a telescope and around 50 live cartridges have been recovered from them, police said. The arrested, identified as Rajan Sharma and Pritpal Singh, have been manufacturing illegal arms for the last one year in a factory in Batala in Gurdaspur district, they said. Equipment to manufacture weapons were also confiscated from the factory premises, they said. As per preliminary investigations, the accused have no link with any radical elements, police said adding that further investigations are underway. A case under relevant section of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. PTI CHS INDIND