Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted in UP

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 23 (PTI) An illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted and five pistols were seized in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.Six semi-processed pistols were also seized during the raids conducted at a room adjacent to a tubewell in Gangore village Saturday, they said.According to the in-charge of Unn police outpost, Satya Narain, the accused identified as Alishan was arrested. He was an absconder and carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, police said. PTI CORR CK
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today