Illegal arms supplier arrested in Muzaffarnagar

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) In a joint operation with the Uttar Pradesh Police, Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested a 50-year-old man, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, after a gunfight in Muzaffarnagar, police said Wednesday.The accused has been identified as Shamim, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh."On Tuesday, a police team reached Muzaffarnagar. To launch a joint operation, they shared information with the Muzaffarnagar police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah."At around 7.40 pm, Shamim was seen on a motorcycle along with a person at Vahalna Chowk. When he was signalled to stop, he tried to flee from the spot and opened fire at the police team. After a brief exchange of fire, Shamim sustained injury in his leg and was later overpowered. Another person, Parvez, managed to escape in a sugarcane field," Kushwah added.Shamim used to supply illegal arms and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, police said, adding that one country-made pistol and three bullets were seized from his possession.