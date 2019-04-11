Illegal arms supplier arrested in Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, allegedly involved in supplying illegal arms to criminals in the city, was arrested in Uttam Nagar here, police said Thursday. The accused has been identified as Kamaluddin, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.The arrest was made following a tip-off that Kamaluddin would come in the area to provide illegal weapons to someone known to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Aplhonse said. Three country-made pistols with five live cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said. Kamaluddin moved to Delhi from Bihar in 2012 and started working in business of women footwears with his brother in Uttam Nagar. Later, he started his own business of making woman sandals, but after a while he suffered loss in business and got involved in illegal arms supply, the DCP said. He said further investigation is on. PTI AMP DPB