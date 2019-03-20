Illegal arms unit busted, 3 held

Ghaziabad, Mar 20 (PTI) Three persons were arrested after an illegal arms manufacturing unit was busted here on Wednesday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the factory at an abandoned yard in Raj nagar extension area. Seven pistols of .32 and .315 bore were recovered, Ghaziabad Deputy Inspector General Upendra Agarwal said. Three men -- Akram, Wahid and Billa -- were arrested and a case has been registered under the Arms Act, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB