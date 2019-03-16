Illegal arms unit busted in Shamli, 2 held

/R Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) An illegal arms factory was busted and two persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Saturday, police said. Acting on a tip off, a police team raided the factory premises at Bhaisani village in Thana Bhawan area. Two musket guns, 24 pistols and other arms and ammunition were seized during the raid, a police officer said. The two persons arrested have been identified as Furkan and Naseem, while two others managed to escape, the officer added. PTI CORR MAZHMB