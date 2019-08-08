Illegal arms unit raided in Mathura, 4 held

Mathura, Aug 8 (PTI) An illegal arms factory near Nagla Utavar village here was raided on Thursday, a police officer said. "On the basis of an input received from a reliable source, a joint operation by the SWAT and Kosikalan police station was launched. While four people, including the kingpin, were arrested, five managed to flee," DSP Jagdish Kali Raman said. He said the accused manufactured arms and smuggled these to different areas. Several weapons, including four countrymade pistols, three 32-bore pistols and a double-barrel gun, besides iron used for the manufacturing of arms were recovered, he added. The hunt for the five other accused was on, the officer said. PTI CORR RDKRDK