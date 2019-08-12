Illegal arms unit raided in Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) The police have raided an illegal arms manufacturing unit here and arrested two persons, an officer said on Monday.Set up in the fields at Tawli village in Shahpur area, the unit was raided on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (crime) RB Chorasia said. The accused, Ilyas and Irfan, are history-sheeters and were supplying guns in the area, he said, adding that five country-made firearms, four pistols, and eleven gun parts were seized from them.A case has been registered against the two and investigation is on, police said. PTI CORR AD RHLRHL