Illegal autos to be lifted, flouting traffic rules to cost dearly from July 8: Noida admin

Noida (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) The Noida administration Friday announced that it will seize unregistered auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers causing traffic congestion on city roads and also deploy video cameras at crucial junctions to identify and penalise other rule violators. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently raised concern over a lot of commuters not following traffic rules and ignoring safety guidelines including on wearing helmets and seatbelts. He had asked district officials to encourage people to follow rules.Now, it has been decided that 10 cameras would be placed at crucial junctions in the city to record videos during peak hours and identify the offenders and nature of violations, District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.Ten private people who will be working under the supervision of the Road Transport Office and the Traffic Police will handle these cameras, while two other people would be deployed at different places in the city, bases on requirement, he said."The data collected would be analysed every day and penalties imposed on the offenders. Those not wearing seatbelts or helmets, driving in wrong lanes, parking at wrong spots, etc will be challaned as per new rates of fine, which run into thousands of rupees for some offences," Singh told reporters in presence of district police chief Vaibhav Krishna and Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Anil Kumar Jha.He added that it is believed that a lot of traffic congestion is caused due to a boom of unregulated and unregistered auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers on city roads."From July 8, the administration will hire cranes and trailers and all such unregistered private transport vehicles besides those registered outside the district but illegally plying here would be lifted and dumped in a yard in Sector 62. Legal proceedings will be taken up after that and whether those vehicles would be released will be decided after due process," he said.Additionally, the details of the offenders would be shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Singh said.The objective is to appeal to the people to bring about a positive change in their mindset and make them understand not to violate rules."Several people have this tendency that they are not visible to the authorities when they violate traffic rules. Now you will be watched and monitored if you break rules, nobody should think they can get away just like that. The need is to follow traffic rules and add to the progress of Noida and Greater Noida," the DM said.Similarly, the administration has planned to video record incident of pollution at residential and commercial sites in order to check violation of the guidelines laid by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). "We will have footage of violation of pollution control guidelines in industrial areas, residential spaces, road construction sites and then take action accordingly," he said.