Illegal constructions of land mafia demolished in Indore

Indore, Aug 9 (PTI) Authorities demolished illegal constructions carried out by a man, who had made a minor boy lick a toilet sheet to force him to bear a false witness in an attempt to murder case, here on Friday.Mukhtyar Khan, 35, had illegally built 20 tin sheds and a three-storey building and was constructing a three-storey building and three shops in Radhika Kunj and Swarnabagh area, said Indore Municipal Corporation Deputy Commissioner Mahendra Singh Chauhan.Khan allegedly had grabbed 1.50 lakh sq foot of land in the two areas, police said.Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchivardhan Mishra told PTI Khan was arrested recently on the orders of a local court in connection with a case of land purchase using bogus documents.When Khan's mobile phone was examined, a video of him torturing a 14-year-old boy and forcing him to clean the toilet seat by tongue was found, she said.Mishra said, "Khan and his associates were pressuring the minor to give a false statement to police that two other minor boys (both brothers) were involved in the case of his son's stabbing two months ago."The police inquiry, however, found these boys had nothing to do with the stabbing.The SSP said four persons have been arrested in the stabbing case and booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder).She said Khan was trying to falsely implicate the two minor boys two weeks after the FIR was filed. It is suspected that Khan intended to extort money from the father of these boys.