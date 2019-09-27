Illegal drug de-addiction centre raided, 28 inmates rescued

Fatehgarh Sahib, Sep 27 (PTI) Twenty-eight alleged drug addicts were rescued from an unauthorised and illegal de-addiction centre, running without proper medicare facilities and adequate infrastructure, following a raid by police and civil adminstration officials at Fatehgarh Neowan village near here. The rescued inmates of the illegal centre were subsequently admitted to a government rehabilitation centre in Srihind, said Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal on Friday. Kondal said the police also arrested one of the owners of the illegal centre, one Paramjit Singh of Manimajra village, and are looking for its co-owner Jagrup Singh of Ismailpur and others involved in running the unauthorised centre. The accused were running the illegal centre doubling up as a Gurbani teaching centre, she said. The police conducted the raid along with civil and health department officials at a house in Fatehgarh Neowan village where the centre was being run and inmates were kept under unhygienic condition without any ventilation and facility, she said, adding the centre was sealed. As per norms, a de-addiction centre should have doctors employed in the ratio of 1:10, two social workers with a masters degree in psychology, staff nurse, ward attendant, security personnel, safai karamcharis and cook, but none of the staff was available there, said officials. PTI CORR VSD RAXRAX