Illegal hoardings: Bombay HC seeks presence of BJP, MNS functionaries

Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Monday directed the representatives of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the state BJP to remain present in court next month to explain why their workers continued to put up illegal hoardings on public roads and spaces.A bench of justices A S Oka and S K Shinde directed the representatives of the Raj Thackeray-led MNS and the ruling BJP to remain present in the court on January 22.In November, another bench led by Justice Oka had issued show-cause notices to the NCP, the BJP, the RPI and the MNS, asking them to explain why their workers put up illegal hoardings and banners on public roads despite the state's rules and previous HC orders prohibiting the same.The representatives of the NCP and the RPI gave oral undertakings to the bench Monday, assuring that their workers would not put up hoardings and banners on roads and public places without requisite permission from the authorities concerned.The NCP also informed the bench that it had decided to take punitive action, including temporary suspension, against party workers who flouted norms on displaying hoardings and banners, among other things.The court was hearing a PIL filed by NGO Suswarajya Foundation raising the issue of illegal hoardings and banners put up by political parties. PTI AYA RSY IJT