Illegal liquor factory busted in Muzaffarnagar; 8 held

Muzaffarnagar, Mar 20 (PTI) Police have busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating from a residence in Muzaffarnagar district and arrested eight persons in this connection, a senior official said Wednesday.The official said a large quantity of illegally manufactured liquor was seized during the raid at the unit in Madina colony on Tuesday.An investigation is underway. PTI CORR ABHABHABH

