scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Illegal liquor manufacturing unit unearthed, 1 held

Ghaziabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit in a house here and arrested a man in this connection. On a tip-off, police raided the manufacturing unit and seized spurious liquor. Over 200 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Haryana was also seized, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna Wednesday. The bootlegger, identified as Rahul, a resident of Dagarpur village in Baghpat district, was arrested, he said. He was sent to jail and the spurious liquor destroyed, said the SSP. PTI CORR MAZ AQSAQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos