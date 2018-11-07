Illegal liquor manufacturing unit unearthed, 1 held

Ghaziabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Police have unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing unit in a house here and arrested a man in this connection. On a tip-off, police raided the manufacturing unit and seized spurious liquor. Over 200 cartons of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Haryana was also seized, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna Wednesday. The bootlegger, identified as Rahul, a resident of Dagarpur village in Baghpat district, was arrested, he said. He was sent to jail and the spurious liquor destroyed, said the SSP. PTI CORR MAZ AQSAQS