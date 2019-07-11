Illegal mining: 18 sand-laden trolleys seized in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A large quantity of sand illegally mined from the banks of the Yamuna in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has been seized, an official said Thursday. A police team seized 18 trolleys loaded with sand, seven tractors, four bullock carts, a car and two motorcycles from an illegal mining site near Issapur Khurgyan village in Shamli, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Pal Sharma said. During the raid, the alleged mining mafias fled the spot, leaving behind their vehicles which have also been seized, the SDM said. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, Sharma added. PTI CORR MAZ MAZ CKCK