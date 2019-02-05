Illegal motor vehicle service unit at Dwarka shut down, SDMC tells NGT

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has informed the National Green Tribunal that an illegal motor vehicle sale and service unit, being run in residential area of Dhool Siras village in Dwarka, has been shut down.The municipal corporation told a bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that action against the unit has been initiated and the premises have been vacated."Vide order dated November 28, 2018, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) was required to furnish a report in the matter. Accordingly, a report has been received by e-mail dated January 29, 2019 to the effect that prosecution has been initiated and the premises have been vacated. "Illegal activities have been stopped. In view of above, no further order appears to be necessary," the bench noted. The tribunal's order came after taking note of a letter by Bijwasan MLA Colonel Devinder Sehrawat.The letter claimed that the unit was in non-conforming area and urged the commissioner at the SDMC to take necessary action in the matter. PTI PKS SA