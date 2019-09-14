Illegal party at Gurgaon restaurant busted, 4 employees held

Gurgaon, Sep 14 (PTI) Gurgaon police busted a party organised at a restaurant where liquor was being served illegally and arrested four staffers on Saturday, an official said.Forty youths had gathered for the party at The Pool Side Restaurant inside Mannat Park in Bandhwadi village. It was raided after police received a tip that it was organised illegally."Thirty four men and six women were having liquor amid loud music near a pool," the official said.The 40 people, residents of Delhi, Gurgaon and other parts of the National Capital Region, were let off after warning to not be part of illegal parties, he said."A total of 120 beer bottles were found there, Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.The owner and the manager of the restaurant escaped, he said.Six restaurant employees, including its manager and owner, were booked under the provisions of the excise act, he added.Four restaurant employees were arrested. A hunt is on to arrest the restaurant owner, he said. PTI CORR ABHABH