Illegal plastic crusher seized, 4 held in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Four men were arrested Thursday after they were found operating a plastic crusher here in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said.The illegal crusher was also seized during a raid in Sector 74 by the administration officials, City Magistrate Shailendra Mishra said."Four people were arrested for illegal operations of the plastic crusher and flouting NGT guidelines on pollution," he said.Mishra said routine checking is done on directions from the district magistrate to ensure compliance to NGT orders."Such raids and routine checks would be carried out in future also to strictly implement the ban on plastic," he said. PTI KIS TIRTIR